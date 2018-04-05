Children's Hospital Foundation Ball

Nov. 3, 2017 • Country Club of Virginia, Richmond

× 1 of 4 Expand Jodi Cowardin, Pam King and Rebecca Thalhimer × 2 of 4 Expand Dan and Paula Dukes, John and Page George, and Nupur and Bikram Ball × 3 of 4 Expand Elizabeth Meyer and Sloan Loving × 4 of 4 Expand Ginny Wortham, Ashley Kuemmerle and Katja Hill Prev Next

On Nov. 3, 2017 the Children’s Hospital Foundation held its 54th annual ball at the Country Club of Virginia. With nearly 700 in attendance, the event raised $264,000 to support the Virginia Treatment Center for Children and the pediatric Heart Center at Children’s Hospital of Richmond. CFHRichmond.org

More About the Children's Hospital Foundation:

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU is the region's only comprehensive pediatric care center. The foundation is dedicated to funding and advocating for the goals of the hospital in caring for pediatric trauma, burn and transplant patients, to name a few.

Save the date: The 8th annual Dancing with the Richmond Stars fundraiser will be held May 18 at 7 p.m. at the VCU Singleton Center in Richmond. Tickets $100.