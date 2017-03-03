Oct. 9, 2016 • Kingsmill Ballroom, Williamsburg

On Oct. 9, 2016, Child Development Resources held its 50th anniversary gala in the Kingsmill Ballroom in Williamsburg. The organization serves children with special needs, and recently exceeded its $1 million comprehensive campaign goal. CDR.org

Save the date: the CDR's 39th Annual Bid 'n Buy Auction will be held March 19 at Jamestown High School in Jamestown.

More about Child Development Resources:

Child Development Resources (CDR) was begun in 1965 as the Williamsburg Preschool for Special Children and now serves approximately 1,000 children and their families each year. CDR is a comprehensive resource for physicians, teachers, and parents, and offers training programs to assist others with serving infants, toddlers, children and families.