Birthnight Supper & Ball

Feb. 18, 2018 • Mount Vernon

Dean Malissa and Mary Wiseman as George and Martha Washington. Andrew Sturges, Kim Kaull, Oliver and Ana Schwab, and Josh and Becky Shapiro. Janice Crosby, Charles Sizemore and Cricket Bauer. Anna Schalk, Peter Aliferis and Dean Malissa as George Washington.

Two hundred guests celebrated the birth of founding father George Washington at the 71st annual event Feb. 18. More than $120,000 was raised for the Neighborhood Friends of Mount Vernon to fund restoration and preservation projects on the estate. MountVernon.org

Upcoming Events

July 4 - An American Celebration: To honor the nation's Independence Day, Mount Vernon will be hosting daytime fireworks displays, military re-enactments and other 4th of July activities. 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Included with admission.

July 14 - A Tale of Two Marthas: Enjoy afternoon tea with two historic interpreters playing the role of Martha Washington. 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Tickets $35.

Sept. 9 - George Washington Patriot Run: Participants can participate in a 5K or 10K course along the George Washington Memorial Parkway. 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Tickets from $50.