Feb. 3, 2017 • Virginia Living Museum, Newport News

× 1 of 4 Expand Samuel and Tamara Barnes × 2 of 4 Expand Brad and Chere Harper × 3 of 4 Expand Derry Haywood, Anna Mann, and Kim and Robin Childers × 4 of 4 Expand Front row: Kinjal B. Sohagia, John H. Swenson, John W. Aldridge, Jeremy J. Hoff, and David Osman. Back row: Scott Bradley, Anthony T. Carter, and Adrain T. Baddar. Prev Next

Nearly 700 guests attended the Virginia Living Museum’s 13th annual Bacchus Wine & Food Festival, held Feb. 3 at the museum. Featuring food from local restaurants, wine and craft beer, along with games and live music, the event raised $73,000 for science education. TheVLM.org

Upcoming events:

Oct. 20 and 21, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Night of the Living Museum will feature a lineup of family-friendly activities, from live animal shows and costume contests to pumpkin carving and a laser lights display. Tickets $10 - $23, must be purchased in advance.

Nov. 11, 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. - St. George Brewing Co. will provide an exclusive oyster stout for the VLM's 6th Annual Oyster Roast, which also features Rappahannock Oysters and all-you-can-eat seafood. Tickets $50 - $60.

More About the Virginia Living Museum

Open since 1966, the Virginia Living Museum offers guests a glimpse into the culture, lifestyle, science and history of the Commonwealth. Expansions have been made throughout the years so the museum now includes a native wildlife exhibit, a botanical garden, a dinosaur education trail, and a planetarium. Educational programs are held weekly and open to the public.