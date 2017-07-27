American Horticultural Society's Annual Gala & Auction

Sept. 16, 2016 • River Farm, Alexandria

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Nearly 200 guests attended the American Horticultural Society's annual gala and auction Celebrating the Gardens of Virginia—Enjoying the Beauty and Bounty of the Earth at River Farm in Alexandria. The event, held Sept. 16, 2016, raised more than $100,000 for the organization's outreach programs and stewardship of River Farm. This year's gala will be held Sept. 23. AHSGardening.org

More About the American Horticultural Society

For more than 90 years, the AHS has brought together gardeners and garden enthusiasts to celebrate the connections between people and plants and educate the American public on how to best take care of natural resources.