5th Annual Oyster Roast

Nov. 12, 2016 • Virginia Living Museum, Newport News

On Nov. 12, 2016 the Virginia Living Museum hosted its fifth annual Oyster Roast in the museum’s outdoor Conservation Garden. The event’s 635 guests raised more than $53,000 for museum education programs and operations. TheVLM.org

Current and upcoming events:

May 27 - July 9: The museum will host WATER/WAYS, an exhibit supported by the Smithsonian, Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and Virginia Museums Association, and emphasizing the relationships between people and water.

July 21, 6:30 p.m. - Members will have the opportunity to preview the Nature Connects: Art with LEGOS exhibit, which features sculptures by Sean Kenney. (The exhibit opens to the public on July 22.)

August 1, 12:30 p.m. - Community members are invited to learn about the rare total solar eclipse that the United States will witness in August. Session includes tips on where, when and how to safely view this phenomenon.

More About the Virginia Living Museum

Open since 1966, the Virginia Living Museum offers guests a glimpse into the culture, lifestyle, science and history of the Commonwealth. Expansions have been made throughout the years so the museum now includes a native wildlife exhibit, a botanical garden, a dinosaur education trail, and a planetarium. Educational programs are held weekly and open to the public.