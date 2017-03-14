5th Annual Making Kids Count Awards Reception

Oct. 5, 2016 • Bolling Haxall House, Richmond

× 1 of 4 Expand Tiffani Jana and Jennifer McClellan × 2 of 4 Expand Beverly Barr and Gail and G Catron × 3 of 4 Expand Margaret Keightley and Kay Tyler × 4 of 4 Expand Jeanine Harper, Anne Holton and Robert Bolling Prev Next

Nearly 200 guests attended the fifth annual Carol S. Fox Making Kids Count Awards Reception for Voices for Virginia’s Children held Oct. 5, 2016 at Richmond’s Bolling Haxall House. The event raised $50,000 for the organization, which advances policy to improve the lives of children. VaKids.org

More About Voices for Virginia's Children

Founded in 1994, Voices for Virginia’s Children is the Commonwealth’s only independent, multi-issue child policy and advocacy organization. Using data and independent policy research, VVC determines unmet needs and threats to child well-being in Virginia, recommends policy solutions, provides objective input to policymakers, and educates and mobilizes leaders and concerned citizens to support policy initiatives.