Jan. 21, 2018 • Hyatt Regency, Reston

× 1 of 6 Expand Dave and Cate Fulkerson and Don and MJ Wynnyczok × 2 of 6 Expand Jeff Detwiler, Liz Gavin Pao, Bob Van Hoecke, Susie Sylvester Duggal and Kerrie Wilson × 3 of 6 Expand Kerrie Wilson and Lisa Van Hoecke × 4 of 6 Expand Robert and Bonnie Haukness and Barbe and George Barlow × 5 of 6 Expand Susie Sylvester Duggal and Liz Gavin Pao × 6 of 6 Expand Tierra Faggins Prev Next

More than 655 people attended the 35th annual Capitol Steps performance Jan. 21, which was hosted by Cornerstones at the Hyatt Regency in Reston. The event raised $349,533 To benefit the critical needs of those in the Embry Rucker Community Shelter as they progress toward permanent housing.

More About Cornerstones

Servicing most of Fairfax County in Northern Virginia, the Cornerstones organization helps community members bridge the gap between economic difficulties and living in a high-cost region. Cornerstones programs connect people with resources for housing, childcare, food and financial assistance.