Nov. 18, 2016 • Fairview Park Marriott, Falls Church

× 1 of 5 Expand Misti Muhkerjee, Bob Eisminger, Stephanie Berkowitz and George Lane × 2 of 5 Expand Michelle Milam and Pete Menard × 3 of 5 Expand CARE Award attendees × 4 of 5 Expand Jim Matheson × 5 of 5 Expand Sue Evans Prev Next

On Nov. 18, 2016, Northern Virginia Family Service held its 24th annual CARE Awards Breakfast at the Fairview Park Marriott in Falls Church to honor 16 local companies for outstanding employee engagement, culture and community impact. The event’s 250 guests raised $32,775 for the organization. NVFS.org

Upcoming events:

Oct. 22, 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. - The Empty Bowls Concert to SERVE Our Community will feature music from Manassas-based rock and blues band Big Tow and proceeds will support families throughout Prince William County.

Nov. 17, 7:00 a.m. - At this year's CARE Awards Breakfast, NVFS will recognize Northern Virginia business leaders and workplaces who are serving the community as leaders for family-friendly benefits and policies.

More About the Northern Virginia Family Service

NVFS offers resources and support to ensure that those in need are able to maximize their potential and fully contribute to a thriving community. By providing assistance toward financial, emotional and physical well-being, NVFS individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency.