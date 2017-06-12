Oct. 28, 2016 • Jefferson Hotel, Richmond

× 1 of 5 Expand Neil and Amishi Amin × 2 of 5 Expand Jamie and Robin Seagraves × 3 of 5 Expand Tom Innes, Jill Stefanovich, Brooks Smith and Andy Stefanovich × 4 of 5 Expand Patsy Arnett with Carolyn and Jacques Moore × 5 of 5 Expand Front: Renee Tierney, Lauren Brown, Drew Tierney and Jeff Brown. Back: Kevin and Melanie Stoudt and Tory Sprehe Prev Next

The 19th annual Vintage Maymont Fundraiser was held Oct. 28, 2016 at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond. The event raised $345,000, which will be used to support operating expenses at the historic home. Maymont.org

This year's events:

September 23, 7:00 p.m. - Maymont's Dooley Noted Society for young professionals will host its annual fundraiser, the Beer & Wine Classic. Guests can enjoy live bluegrass and sample food from Continental Divide and Slideways Mobile Bistro, along with unlimited local beers on tap.

October 27 - The 20th annual Vintage Maymont gala will again be held at the Jefferson Hotel and will feature auction prizes including wine, dining, travel and entertainment.

More About the Maymont Foundation

Built in 1893, Maymont was the home of James and Sallie Dooley, who left the 100-acre estate to the people of Richmond. Since 1975 the property has been maintained and operations have been managed by the Maymont Foundation, which ensures upkeep, continued programming and public access to the estate.