18th Annual SPCA Fur Ball

Nov. 5, 2016 • Jefferson Hotel, Richmond

The Richmond SPCA hosted its 18th annual Fur Ball Nov. 5, 2016 at the Jefferson Hotel. The black-tie event included a seated dinner, live and silent auctions and a raffle. As always, guests were invited to attend with their pets; volunteer pet escorts were on hand throughout the evening.

The event—which was attended by 450 human guests and 44 dogs—raised $485,000 for the Cinderella Fund, which pays for the care and rehabilitation of sick, injured and neonatal homeless animals and the delivery of preventative medications and general veterinary care to pets awaiting adoption at the Robins-Star Humane Center. The adoption center has been a no-kill facility since 2002. RichmondSPCA.org

