18th Annual SPCA Fur Ball

Nov. 5, 2016 • Jefferson Hotel, Richmond
Lisa and Wayne Pacelle, Robin Robertson Starr and Edward Starr
Photo by Abbey Howarth
Dave and Diana Beran with Katherine and Jack Nelson
Photo by Rich Terrell
Wanda and Allen King, with Maddie
Photo by Rich Terrell
Nita and Jack Enoch
Photo by Rich Terrell
Ellie and Ralph Layman
Photo by Rich Terrell
The Richmond SPCA hosted its 18th annual Fur Ball Nov. 5, 2016 at the Jefferson Hotel. The black-tie event included a seated dinner, live and silent auctions and a raffle. As always, guests were invited to attend with their pets; volunteer pet escorts were on hand throughout the evening.
The event—which was attended by 450 human guests and 44 dogs—raised $485,000 for the Cinderella Fund, which pays for the care and rehabilitation of sick, injured and neonatal homeless animals and the delivery of preventative medications and general veterinary care to pets awaiting adoption at the Robins-Star Humane Center. The adoption center has been a no-kill facility since 2002. RichmondSPCA.org
