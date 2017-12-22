April 1, 2017 • VMFA, Richmond

On April 1, the Faison Center hosted 400 guests at its 16th Annual Art for Autism Gala held at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The event kicked off National Autism Awareness Month, and raised $430,000 to benefit the center’s programs and services for children and adults with autism. FaisonCenter.org

More About the Faison Center

The Faison Center, located in Richmond, Virginia, is a non-profit educational and treatment center serving individuals and families impacted by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental disabilities. The Faison Center's unique life-span model provides Central Virginia with its primary source of world class services for those with autism and their families.