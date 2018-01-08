Come in from the cold and enjoy winter's warmest drink for the body and soul.

Old Fashioned Drinking Chocolate

Whether you've been out sledding or just out in the cold, the winter months demand a bit of indulgence. Warm up with one of our favorite treats. 4 cups milk 3 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped or broken into small pieces 3 cups sugar ½ teaspoon vanilla extract pinch of salt Heat milk in a saucepan over medium heat. Add sugar and salt. Stir until smooth. Add chocolate and vanilla, and whisk until smooth. If you prefer it thicker, add more chocolate. Pour into mugs. Add a dollop of hand-whisked whipping cream for a special flourish.

Serves 4