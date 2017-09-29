Music and Brews

5 of our favorite festivals to get crafty at this fall.

It’s hard to believe it’s been well over a year since Stone Brewing tapped its first batch of local craft beer at its 22,000-square-foot brewery in Richmond. To celebrate the anniversary, the San Diego-based company recently hosted its first-ever beer and music festival on Brown’s Island, curated with the same artful consideration as its approach to beer.

Aptly titled “Stone’s Throwdown RVA,” the event name alone signaled that Stone Brewing has deeply embraced Richmond culture. Then, of course, was Stone’s hop-centric beer, which has made the company the ninth-largest craft brewer in the United States.

If you missed this cele-brew-tion, here’s a list of other craft beer festivals across the state this month.

Crawlin’ Crab Craft Beer Fest, Hampton, Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8.

Blacksburg Brew Do, Blacksburg, Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Old Town OctoBEER Fest, Winchester, Friday, Oct. 13, 5-11 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m.

Pints4Paws Beer Festival, Arlington, Sunday, Oct. 15, 1-5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Craft Beer Festival, Virginia Beach, Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, 1-6 p.m. each day