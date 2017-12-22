Living and Recreation: Southwest Region Winners 2017

Best Bed and Breakfast

First place: The Inn at Riverbend, Pearisburg, InnAtRiverbend.com, 540-921-5211

Guests at the 7-room inn stay busy fishing on the New River, hiking Bald Knob, or visiting the tin-roofed Sinking Creek Bridge. But first, they fuel up with breakfast, served at 8:30 on a deck overlooking the river and including such dishes as mango parfaits, raspberry cinnamon French toast or melon with honey lime sauce.

Second place: The Early Inn at the Grove, Rocky Mount, EarlyInn.com, 844-327-5946

Third place: Trinkle Mansion Bed and Breakfast, Wytheville, TrinkleMansion.com, 276-625-0625

Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction

First place: Mill Mountain/Roanoke Star, Roanoke, VisitVBR.com/Star, 540-342-6025

What weighs 10,000 pounds, stands 1,045 feet above sea level and shoots 17,5000 watts of current through 2,000 feet of neon tubing? The Roanoke Star, which has been perched atop Mill Mountain since 1949, giving the Star City its nickname. Activities near the star include the Mill Mountain Zoo and a number of biking and hiking trails.

Second place: The Cascades, Pembroke, GilesCounty.org/Cascades, 540-552-4641

Third place: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol, BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org, 276-645-0111

Best Equestrian Event

First place: Hollins Spring Welcome Horse Show, Bristol, HorseCenter.org, 423-341-1781

Rated a “National/A” show by the United States Equestrian Federation, and a qualifier for the Virginia Hunter Championships, the Hollins Spring Welcome Horse show, held each March, presents events such as the Green Hunter Incentive Stake, Junior Hunter Classic, Pony Hunter Classic and Children’s & Adult Hunter Classic.

Second place: Franklin County Equestrian Club (FCEC), Rocky Mount, FranklinCountyEquestrianClub.com, 540-420-8169

Third place: Russell County Fair and Horse Show, Castlewood, RussellCountyFair.com, 276-762-2261

Best Fishing Guide Company

First place: New River Outdoor Company, Pembroke, ICanoeTheNew.com, 540-626-7438

One of the oldest in the world, the New River is home to healthy numbers of musky and smallmouth bass, two of the top catches on excursions led by the New River Outdoor Company’s expert guides. Seasonal package deals include 1- or 2-day guided fishing trips and overnight stays in the company’s Walker Creek Retreat cabins.

Second place: Tangent Outfitters, Pembroke, TangentOutfitters.com, 540-626-4567

Third place: Rock On Charters, Roanoke, RockOnCharters.net, 844-347-4682

Best Fishing Outfitter

First place: Tangent Outfitters, Pembroke, TangentOutfitters.com, 540-626-4567

A one-stop shop for anglers, Tangent Outfitters added a brick-and-mortar outpost to its fishing guide business in 2005. Tangent will set you up with rods, reels and tackle from its extensive inventory and it can also provide a packed lunch from its café for those heading out to Cascade Falls or the New River for the day.

Second place: Orvis, Roanoke, Orvis.com/Roanoke, 540-345-3635

Third place: Cabela’s, Bristol, Cabelas.com/Bristol, 276-285-5700

Best Fitness Program

First place: CrossFit Blacksburg, Blacksburg, CrossFitBlacksburg.com, 540-552-0625

CrossFit Blacksburg starts every participant with an introductory personal fitness assessment. One-on-one or small group training is offered as well as group fitness classes and regular meetings with coaches. Classes include Olympic weightlifting, yoga, barbell and SilverFit, a course specifically designed for participants 45 and older.

Second place: Fleet Feet Sports Fitness Programs, Roanoke, FleeFeetRoanoke.com/Training, 540-777-1166

Third place: Just Breathe Yoga & Bodyworks, Martinsville, JustBreatheYogaBodyWorks.com, 276-340-9612

Best Golf Course

First place: Chatmoss Country Club, Martinsville, ChatmossCC.org, 276-638-2484

Chatmoss Country Club’s golf course is a dream come true for the golfer looking for peace and quiet. Sited among rolling hills, the view is unobstructed throughout the 6,871-yard, par 72 course. Designed by Ellis Maples and opened in 1958, the 18-hole course has twice played home to the Virginia State Open.

Second place: Castle Rock, Pembroke, CastleRockGolf.club, 540-626-7276

Third place: The Virginian Golf Club, Bristol, TheVirginian.com, 276-645-6950

Best Gym

First place: Planet Fitness, Martinsville, PlanetFitness.com, 276-403-4348

Short on time? Planet Fitness’ 30-minute express workout is for you. Utilizing 10 strength machines and 10 cardio-step stations, it is a whole-body circuit workout completed in 60-second increments. The gym also offers BodyPump classes, free weights and areas for massages and tanning.

Second place: Carilion Wellness, Roanoke, CarilionWellness.com, 540-989-5758

Third place: Gym 24, Martinsville, Gym24Fitness.com, 276-638-2170

Best Historic Site

First place: Historic Smithfield, Blacksburg, SmithfieldPlantation.org, 540-231-3947

Built in 1774, Historic Smithfield was home to three generations of the Preston family. Open since 1964 as a public museum, the site hosts property tours, special events such as holiday celebrations, hands-on classes like basket- and beer-making, and even a weeklong day camp for kids that explores the area’s cultural history.

Second place: Mill Mountain/Roanoke Star, Roanoke, VisitVBR.com/Star, 540-342-6025

Third place: Barter Theatre, Abingdon, BarterTheatre.com, 276-628-3991

Best Hotel

First place: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Roanoke, HotelRoanoke.com, 540-985-5900

In 2016, the hotel completed updates to its conference spaces and 330 guest rooms, adding flat screen TVs and Wi-Fi throughout. The modernization is part of the iconic hotel’s transition from being a DoubleTree property to one of just 30 Curio Collection hotels (by Hilton) in the world, and the first in the state.

Second place: Bolling Wilson Hotel, Wytheville, BollingWilsonHotel.com, 276-223-2333

Third place: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon, TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161

Best Hunting Outfitter

First place: Cabela’s, Bristol, Cabelas.com/Bristol, 276-285-5700

What began as a direct mail business launched by husband and wife team Dick and Mary Cabela in 1961 has grown into a sporting retail powerhouse with more than 17,000 employees across the U.S. and Canada. The 85,000-square-foot Bristol location stocks turkey decoys, ground blinds, a wide selection of Cabela brand camouflage gear and more.

Second place: Tangent Outfitters, Pembroke, TangentOutfitters.com, 540-626-4567

Third place: Matt Hagan Outdoors, Radford, MattHaganOutdoors.com, 540-838-2282

Best Hunting Preserve

First place: Primland, Meadows of Dan, Primland.com, 866-960-7746

The Primland 12,000-acre preserve offers hunting all year round. From September to April, guided wingshoots are offered (including upland and European style), while deer hunts take place November through February, and turkey hunts are open in the spring. For the burgeoning hunter, this resort offers a youth day deer hunt and parent-child upland hunts.

Second place: Clinch Mountain Wildlife Management Area, Saltville, DGIF.Virginia.gov, 276-783-4860

Third place: Turkeycock Wildlfe Management Area, Axton, DGIF.Virginia.gov, 434-525-7522

Best Outdoor Adventure

First place: The Cascades, Pembroke, GilesCounty.org/Cascades, 540-552-4641

Reached via a relatively easy four-mile loop, the Cascades’ 66-foot drop from the top of the cliff to a large pool at the bottom is one of the region’s most popular outdoor attractions. Located in both the George Washington and Jefferson National forests, the area is also a sweet spot for trout fishing and picnicking.

Second place: Virginia Creeper Trail, Abingdon, VaCreeperTrail.com, 276-676-2552

Third place: Smith River, Martinsville, VisitMartinsville.com/Smith-River, 276-632-8006

Best Resort

First place: Primland, Meadows of Dan, Primland.com, 866-960-7746

A highlight of the luxury resort’s calendar is its annual racing experience in August, when guests will have the opportunity to race against European pros Tom Kristensen and Harold Primat on the track at Virginia International Raceway. Included in the $8,500 package are a 2-night stay at the resort, helicopter shuttle to the raceway, meals and golf.

Second place: Mountain Lake Lodge, Pembroke, MtnLakeLodge.com, 540-626-7121

Third place: The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Abingdon, TheMartha.com, 276-628-3161

Best Retirement Community

First place: King’s Grant Retirement Community, Martinsville, KingsGrant.cc, 800-462-4649

Accommodations at King’s Grant are comprised of cottages, garden homes and apartments. Though the living situations make finding friends a breeze, guests are also welcome to bring their own—all of the housing is pet friendly. Residents can also take in weekly movies, participate in continuing education programs and get moving with water volleyball or biking.

Second place: Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg, Retire.org, 540-552-9176

Third place: Brandon Oaks, Roanoke, BrandonOaks.net, 540-776-2600

Best Summer Camp

First place: Pick Along Summer Camp at Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol, BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org, 423-573-1927

For one week in June or July, campers ages 8-14 can learn to play acoustic instruments, such as the fiddle and banjo, from professionally- trained musicians. Campers also take lessons in singing and dancing, and may explore the museum. Full and half day options are available.

Second place: Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center - Junior 4-H and Stage and Strings, Abingdon, SWVA4HCenter.org, 276-676-6180

Third place: Camp Roanoke, Salem, CampRoanoke.com, 540-387-6114