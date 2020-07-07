Generations have enjoyed the varied pleasures of Virginia's most famous river.

× Expand Photo by Kyle LaFerriere James State Scenic River The Buchanan Swinging Bridge spanning the James River.

Photo credit Kyle LaFerriere Hughes River brook trout fishing Learn more about Virginia's Scenic Rivers Program that boasts more than 1,000 miles of waterways through the Commonwealth.

The James State Scenic River (formerly the Scenic Upper James River) runs 59 miles from the confluence of the Jackson and Cowpasture rivers in northern Botetourt County, through Rockbridge County, to Snowden, in Amherst County.

This first reach of Virginia’s mighty James River also comprises the Upper James River Water Trail, a 63-mile, leisurely, multiday paddle through Class I and II rapids. It lies deep in the Blue Ridge Mountains and ends below Balcony Falls, inside the James River gorge. Campgrounds are spaced well for overnight trips. From Eagle Rock eastward, the river runs alongside the remains of stone locks and diversion dams—ruins from the 1851 James River and Kanawha Canal. The piers of the Buchanan Swinging Bridge also date from 1851, when it was a toll bridge.