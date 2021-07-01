Wonder Walls

Custom wallcoverings and curated goods from Curio.

Fifth and Main

CURIO BY FIFTH AND MAIN is a new online store based in Fairfax City that sells luxury peel-and-stick wallpaper and mindfully curated handmade, small-batch products. The shop was born after luxury goods publicist Heather Shaw Menis and her husband started making their own wallpaper and found it to be more user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing than others they had tried. “F&M Wall Coverings offers chic patterns and custom designs printed on richly textured peel-and-stick paper that goes on easily and does not damage walls when removed,” says Menis. “They are printed with no HAPs latex ink, so are safe for nurseries, hospitals, asthma sufferers, etc.” Menis has also partnered with interior designer Jill Switzer to offer consultations and room mock-ups by the hour.

The shop also offers décor, gifts, accessories, wellness products, and more, including fair-trade linens, hand-poured/dipped candles, health-boosting elixirs, silk scarves, and ingenious greeting cards. One-day local delivery is available in Northern Virginia. CurioByFifthAndMain.com

