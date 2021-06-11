Unlike Any Other

Salamander Hotels & Resorts offers a community of new homes in Middleburg.

Residences at Salamander

Salamander Hotels & Resorts and South Street Partners real estate investment firm recently collaborated to launch the Residences at Salamander, 49 luxury, built-for-sale homes on 340 acres of the Salamander Resort & Spa’s property in Middleburg. The residences are surrounded by horse farms, nearly 50 wineries, and the downtown area of Middleburg, with a Blue Ridge Mountain backdrop.

Each residence offers 3,500 to 5,500 square feet of living space, French oak flooring, quartzite and black slate countertops, designer tiling, high ceilings, expansive windows, and a master chef’s appliance suite. Residents have access to hiking and biking trails, a zip-line course, tennis courts, and more. They’ll also enjoy the benefits and services extended to guests at the Salamander Resort & Spa, including 24-hour concierge service, room service, overnight accommodation preferred rates, and member discounts on Salamander’s dining, spa, and other resort activities. Exclusive perks also include admittance to acclaimed local venues like The Club at Creighton Farms and RdV Vineyards.

“My intent was to create a residential community that fully connected with the vibrant life of the resort,” says Salamander Hotels & Resorts CEO Sheila Johnson. “I drew upon the authentic architecture of my own nearby horse farm for inspiration, and I’m thrilled to have found a real estate partner like South Street, which shares my passion for excellence. The Residences at Salamander are my vision brought to life.” ResidencesAtSalamander.com —By T.J.