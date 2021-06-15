Trading Up

Junkluggers turns trash into treasures.

Photo courtesy of Remix Market.

Remix Market Warrenton is an upcycling warehouse and furniture store with a sustainable mission. The Junkluggers, a Gainesville junk removal service dedicated to donating unwanted objects, opened the store last year. “Remix was born to find a home for items we recovered on junk hauls that couldn’t be donated because of a ding or a scratch,” says owner Mark Harrington. “We can paint these items, upcycle them, and give them a new purpose, all while supporting our mission to keep things out of landfills.”

In addition to furniture, Remix Market sells recovered antiques, outdoor equipment, rare books, and collectibles. It also offers workshops on painting, upcycling, and other furnishing techniques as part of the objective to educate community members about ways to extend the life of their own household items and furniture. A portion of 2020 profits were shared with the Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church and the Mikey’s Way Foundation. Facebook.com/RemixMarketWarrenton

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.