The Greatest Show

by

If you build it, they will come.

Out of nowhere a robin landed on the fountain. It took a drink, pivoted, and flew off over my head towards the dogwood. Wings stirred the air just inches from my face. I felt the rush. 

Birds were special bonuses on my frequent trips to public gardens like this. Each weekend I ambled down winding brick paths flanked by ancient boxwoods and magnolias, captivated by blankets of wild roses scrambling over weathered trellises and lilacs peeking through picket fences. Blissfully lost in my contented thoughts, a bird would appear to punctuate the scene, every time. Spending time in any garden became the respite I sought out more and more. Gardens promised joy—and birds flew in to seal the deal. 

Soon, I found myself traveling farther and farther for the experience. I had to. The profound calm and serenity in these spaces was remarkable—feelings I realized I love, and need. And there was no way I could recreate the mood in my own backyard.  

Or could I?

My sorry yard contained two nondescript bushes and an old crepe myrtle, their placement decided by a previous owner. Otherwise, it was just a patch of sickly grass. I only passed through to take out the trash, but now I wondered. Did I really need to rely on the horticultural efforts of others for gratification? Surely, I could create a garden of my own, not as large perhaps, but just as amazing as the ones I was longing to visit.

Excitement drove me outside. Disgust sent me back in. Wow, worse than I thought. 

Solemnly, I trudged back out to look around. One of the shrubs needed pruning and the other was actually dead. No bird in sight. After sadly gauging the status of my bleak little space, I did the only thing I could. Got in the car and drove to the next public garden on my list. And there I felt the familiar peace wash over me. Out of nowhere, a bluebird dropped from above to snag a beetle in the grass. 

By the weekend I had mentally regrouped. Confident now in my ability to transform, I ran out to the tiny yard and feverishly dug at the yellowing grass. While doing so, I scratched outlines of flowerbeds into the dirt. Would that look good? Should the lines be softer? Wait, birds would never come. No way to replicate a fine garden here. 

Defeated, I found myself backing out of the driveway, garden list in hand. Once there I felt the familiar peace wash over me. Ah, harmony at last. Out of nowhere, a cardinal landed on the back of a nearby bench.

Later at home, while pulling the trashcan across my dusty plot, it dawned on me. I didn’t need to recreate anything. No garden is wrong. They all change with seasons and years and mine didn’t have to compare. It had only to make me happy. 

Determined, I walked bravely back out to tackle things anew. Shovel by shovel my vision would be revealed. I began work that evening and in spite of fleeting flashes of frustration, felt no urge to grab the car keys. 

For days I dug grass, said goodbye to the bushes, and filled empty spots with fresh plants. The old crepe myrtle looked grand after careful pruning. I wrestled with hoses, tripped over trowels, and fell into holes I had only just dug. I loved it! Paths appeared, and beds aligned. Over two months, wheelbarrows filled with topsoil and trips to the nursery were made, and made again, to gather seed packages, bulbs and vines. I even bought a fountain as a final crowning centerpiece. 

I thought of my old list of public gardens. I knew I would someday visit each of them, but that day I need not travel. Sitting on my new bench under my old crepe myrtle I watched foxgloves sway, ivy creep and water sparkle in the fountain. The little dogwood would show off one April soon enough. There were flowers, bees and butterflies that before the transformation had absolutely no reason to be there. It had all come together. 

Yet, I watched in vain for a bird.

The tranquility of my garden was amplified by the fact that I had created it myself. As the garden grew so would my delight in the transformation. Elation was almost overwhelming as I listened to the trickling water. And there I felt the familiar peace wash over me.

Out of nowhere a robin landed on the fountain. It took a drink, pivoted, and flew off over my head toward the dogwood. Wings stirred the air just inches from my face. I felt the rush. 

Tags

by

Comments

Comment Feed

Natural faith

Great story of having your dreams come true and finding the bluebird of happiness in your own back yard.

Ina Hart 3 days ago

I did find...

... the bluebird! And the cardinal, and the robin... I found them through a lot of sweat and hard work but so worth it!

Stuart Perkins 3 days ago

Courage and persistency.

Thanks for writing about your experience, Stuart. I could feel your budding openness to the adventure of creating a beautiful space at home and your willingness to stick with it day after day. I feel the beauty in your yard and know that you will encounter many more birds as time goes on. Rock on!

Ruth P 3 days ago

I am outside right now…

...listening to birds even as I type this. Gardens are always beautiful and the birds breathe a little life into them.

Stuart Perkins 3 days ago

Building a Garden

This is an accomplishment to admire, Stuart. We built a small butterfly garden triangle in the corner of our previous little home in Syracuse, N.Y., and marveled in our backyard chairs at all of the wildlife that shared in our city habitat respite.
You shared your feelings of peace so beautifully, I hope others join in with their own quest for such moments.

Mark Bialczak 3 days ago

I’d love to...

...see some pictures of your butterfly garden! Here in Virginia I’ve planted things intended to attract butterflies and I get a few, but mostly bees. Still good, but more butterflies would be fun.

Stuart Perkins 3 days ago

Oh what a lovely story. It is rewarding to see things grow whether you have an entire yard to play with or only a few flower pots. I'm glad you stuck with it and found your peace. It's always exciting when I notice a new post of yours in my inbox!

katelon jeffereys 3 days ago

It definitely took...

...some will power to stick with it a couple of days there, but worth it!

Stuart Perkins 3 days ago

If you build it....

Your garden sounds like a miracle, and your enjoyment is well-deserved. I laughed that your old crepe myrtle became beautiful. We thought we were butchering ours, but it's beginning to reward us with symmetry and new leaves. There is still a long wait for the blooms. I enjoyed the way you wrote of the transformation in your yard.

Anne Mehrling 4 days ago

Crepe myrtles...

...are so resilient after a butchering! Love that you cared enough to get yours back into shape too!

Stuart Perkins 3 days ago

Peace

We're all looking for that special place. The one that makes us smile, let's us breathe.
I live vicariously in the author's space because I kill plants with a look.
Congratulations and enjoy :)

Aimer Boyz 4 days ago

Well you’re welcome...

...to come by here anytime!

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

Another great story

Although we've never met, I discovered Stuart's writing when we both participated in an online blogging challenge. The quality of writing varied widely (including my own), but I quickly learned that anything from Stuart was worth reading, and in fact deserved me saving it for a time when I could savor it. Thanks for another great story Stuart, I can see your backyard in my mind, and can't wait to read more from you.

Steve 4 days ago

I remember that challenge well...

... and what a fine compliment from you! Thanks for the encouragement, once again!

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

Diddo!

I feel the same way, Steve. Stuart brings to life any piece that he writes, so that you feel as if you're right there with him. Sitting in my office I truly felt the escape to HIS very own garden of bloom (no longer gloom). May the Cardinal be with You!

Nita C. 11 hours ago

Come and escape...

...anytime! I'm all smiles in any garden and the cherry on top is watching others step in and feel the same way. Glad you enjoyed reading this little piece!

Stuart Perkins 11 hours ago

The Greatest Show

The tranquility of this piece reminds me of similar thoughts and feelings I had when creating my garden. My health improved threefold and my outlook 100 percent. Thank you for your words. They create the picture picture.

Liberal Linda 4 days ago

My outlook improves...

...the minute I go out there. Most of the hardcore work is done but as you know it takes daily "grazing" to keep it together. The time spent out there lost in thought about this leaf or that flower keeps the mind too busy to fret over everyday nuisances. I don't know what I'd do without a garden.

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

Searching for Eden

Gardens can be emotional spaces, a place of hope, calm and serenity. They are planted as a celebration, in remembrance, dedicated to journeys through adversity, somewhere to evoke memories. Or simply as a haven to wander through with a glass of wine or cup of coffee .. it can start with just a scattering of seeds and a shallow bowl of water for the birds. Lovely story and one I hope non-gardeners can take encouragement from

Deb 4 days ago

You're right...

... that even a bowl of water and a few seeds can be the start. One small step leads to another and soon you're standing back in awe of what you started. And the best part is that anyone can do it!

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

I, too, enjoy my garden

Your stories bring the garden and birds alive. You have such a gift for drawing people into your stories. I, too, enjoy gardening. It's so relaxing and rejuvenating. It reminds me of my Dad's love of all things green, and how he always fed the birds. I'm going to get some dirt under my fingernails and plant my recent nursery purchases today. Honeysuckle, gardenia and lilac are some of my favorite scents - and roses, but so many of the newer rose varieties have lovely flowers but no scent. The gardenia plant that doesn't flower but has a pleasant scent that repels mosquitoes is one of my current favorites.

DiFromVA 4 days ago

We're from...

... a long line of garden lovers. And lucky us! Any time I smell an iris I am right back at Nannie's house.

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

Thanks, Stu!

Thanks so much for another wonderful piece. Reminds me of my youth, wandering around quiet little gardens in Yorktown and Williamsburg. I can smell the honeysuckle and the gardenia now.

Mike Shelton 4 days ago

Nothing beats...

...the smell of honeysuckle! I remember my last trip to Williamsburg and all of the tiny gardens tucked away here and there. Perfection.

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

Amazing piece

I love this, so much! I think of my mom and her bird feeders, and all the beautiful flowers and vegetables my parents' backyard has. We have beautiful knockout roses lining the front walls of our house, my husband and I, but we want to do so much more! Thank you for the inspiration.

Laura Beth 4 days ago

You inspire me...

.... because roses can be intimidating, I think! I have a lot of things in my tiny garden but few roses. Maybe I'll try those knockouts!

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

Gardens feed the soul

A lovely story. The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature. To nurture a garden is to feed not just the body, but the soul.

— Alfred Austin

Monika & Sam 4 days ago

Exactly...

....right! A long day in the garden is beyond satisfying.

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

Bliss

I love this story and the perseverance you have displayed in finding your bliss. The peaceful, beautitful space you have created is a slice of heaven for birds, wildlife and humans alike. Your story reminds me of my father who found his solace in gardening and who took us on every vacation to see the gardens on his list. Thank you for this beautiful story and all of those wonderful memories it provoked.

Lisa Dewey 4 days ago

How appropriate and...

... thoughtful of him to introduce you all to gardens as part of a vacation! I know mine is a mini-vacation every weekday around 5:00!

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

My Oasis

I tell people my favorite thing is "playing in the dirt." I have turned my one acre weed patch into my own oasis and the birds, squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, and deer join me in the peace and tranquility of my own garden. I felt your frustration, hard work, and ending joy in a job well done.

Sue Cass 4 days ago

It's the journey...

...not the destination, they say, and that sure applies to gardening doesn't it? It's never over and done, nor should it be. The process of playing in the dirt is the most fun, I agree!

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

Fine Gardening

You are my gardening soulmate. You capture the joy of being a gardener!

Lisa Robertson 4 days ago

Nothing more joyful...

...as you know, than watching for the first buds in spring, first blooms in summer, and first seed catalogs during the cold gray winter!

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

Joyful

No place quite so healing as a garden

Edith 4 days ago

No truer words...

...none. It's the perfect therapy!

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

Love this!

This is so encouraging. My impetus for gardening was a huge tree blowing over leaving a large hole. We filled the hole with dirt and planted a few hydrangeas and we were hooked. Now I spend hours gardening every day. The birds and butterflies love it and I love them.

Linda Bethea 4 days ago

A perfect way...

... to solve the problem and what a great introduction into what will be a lifetime of fun! The birds and butterflies are great bonuses, aren't they?

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

I feel your fulfillment and piece.

Stu, Though I may never sit there with you under that tree enjoying the fruits of your labor, the piece I feel when reading your descriptions puts me right there. I can see and feel the beauty. Thank you friend.

Joyce 4 days ago

Always room...

... on the bench under the crepe myrtle! You're welcome anytime!

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

I feel peaceful

I love this, Stu! I feel peaceful after reading it. You captured the essence of joy and peace one gets from being outdoors in the garden with the random wild bird. Perfection!

Shan Bush 5 days ago

Bird brains...

.... like me especially enjoy the robins and cardinals that come to the fountain. Even those gangs of starlings are a pretty sight when the sunlight hits them just right.

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

The Greatest Show Indeed

I love this story. Stuart, with your words you have taken me mentally to your garden. I can see in my mind's eye all that you have described. Now, I need you to come over and create EXACTLY that same peace and tranquility in my back yard.

Angela Pace 5 days ago

You can do it!

Your garden doesn't have to do anything except please YOU. When I didn't have dirt to dig in I made do with a geranium in the window. Start in a corner and work your way around. You can't go wrong!

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

Loving the peace

Another perfect story, Stuart! Your garden is beautiful. It is a source of calm and peace. May others be inspired!!

Francisco Laguna 5 days ago

Nothing better...

... than a peaceful evening in any garden!

Stuart Perkins 4 days ago

