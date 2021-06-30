Sea and Sand

A new upscale retirement living community is opening in Norfolk.

× Expand Senior Lifestyle Corporation Aspire

NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART ACTIVE retirement living community is set to open in Norfolk this summer. Acclaim at East Beach will provide high-end, waterfront living in a resort-style setting, including amenities such as an indoor pool, fitness center, art studio, salon and spa, theater, library, game room, and multiple dining venues. The building, currently under construction at 4801 Pretty Lake Ave., just a stone’s throw from the Chesapeake Bay, will have 132 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments for active adult residents, who will get to enjoy walkways to the nearby marina. The building will offer concierge service, full-time security, and emergency response systems in each apartment. Arlingtonbased Bonaventure, the owner and developer, also plans to include a restaurant open to the public. The complex will be operated by Senior Lifestyle Corporation from Chicago. “We are excited to be managing Acclaim at East Beach that promises to bring exceptional retirement living with convenient access to the Chesapeake Bay, the arts, the shopping, local breweries and entertainment venues,” says executive director Jennifer Stell. “As a Norfolk native, it has been fun to see the changes in East Beach over the years. Acclaim is the newest addition nestled in the heart of the neighborhood,” Stell says. SeniorLifestyle.com

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.