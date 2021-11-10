Printed Pads

Virginia’s first 3D-printed house brings innovation to affordable housing.

Just when you thought 3D printers were merely for arts and crafts, Virginia has started to print houses, establishing itself at the forefront of energy-conscious housing. A 3D modular construction printer from Denmark, purchased by the Virginia Center for Housing Research (VCHR) at Virginia Tech, is making these energy-efficient, affordable houses possible through funding from a $500,000 Innovation Grant from Virginia Housing.

The first, a one-story, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located on Richmond’s Southside, is scheduled for completion in October. Alquist, a 3D-printing firm, estimates that 3D-printed homes could save about 10 percent in total construction costs. Founder and CEO Zachary Mannheimer says, “the house will also come with its own 3D printer,” so that when something like a doorknob breaks, the owners can simply reprint it.

In the coming months, Williamsburg and Roanoke will roll out 3D houses. Together, Virginia Housing and Alquist are planning to implement innovations, like solar panels, making Virginia a leader in this emerging industry.

This article originally appeared in the October 2021 issue.