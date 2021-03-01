Get professional help at home with online decor services.

× Expand Kitchen by designer Frances D. Photo courtesy Decorilla.

While the roster of online interior design services was growing even before the pandemic, they’ve exploded in popularity as customers who might not think to hire a professional designer are seeking to make their homes more comfortable and functional. Here’s a look at several of the top e-design services available to customers.

Photo courtesy Havenly.

Created in 2014, Havenly offers personalized interior design for any space, at any budget—all online. First, you take Havenly’s style quiz, then the company matches you with the perfect designer, who works with you throughout the process to find stylish solutions that fit your budget and lifestyle. “Customers collaborate in real-time on the ideas presented, and their designer incorporates that feedback into a final design that uniquely reflects their lifestyle, personality, and aesthetic,” says Heather Goerzen, creative and design at Havenly. Cost: Havenly offers two packages. The Havenly Mini ($79) is the easiest way to get design inspiration and custom solutions to spice up your space or refresh a room. The Havenly Full ($129) lets you collaborate with Havenly to transform a blank canvas or redesign an entire room, with layout visualizations and custom floor plans. Havenly.com

Launched seven years ago, Decorilla was the first digital interior platform providing personalized and fully custom online interior design help. Each project begins with an initial one-on-one consultation and interactive questionnaire to start. “You receive design concepts from multiple designers based on your requirements and budget, with constant designer communication,” says Decorilla spokesman Devin Shaffer. The designer works with the customer to finalize the design in photorealistic 3D renderings, creating a color palette, floor plan, and online shopping list using designer discounts. “Our typical client is someone looking for a high-quality, customized design solution and, more importantly, a service that provides a strongly personalized experience,” Shaffer says. Cost: Each room type has three online interior design services to choose from, ranging from $549 to $1,849. Customized packages starting at $75 are also available for smaller-scope projects. Decorilla.com

Shelly Guberek Photo courtesy Decorist.

Founded in 2014, Decorist matches you with a designer to pull your room together in your style and budget for one flat fee. After selecting your design package, you will be paired with a designer to work through ideas. You will then receive two initial design concepts, a final design, a floor plan, and a personalized shopping list that Decorist uses to order and ship your items at the best price. Decorist designers can also work around existing pieces the customer would like to remain in the room. “A majority of our clients work with us on multiple spaces in their home. With our diverse set of services, Decorist can help with anything from styling a single coffee table to designing an entire room from scratch,” says Renee Appareti, director of design operations. Cost: Customers can choose from three different tiers: Classic ($299/room), Elite ($599), and Celebrity ($1,299). Decorist.com

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue.