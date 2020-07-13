Heritage Travel

Tips On Traveling To Learn About Your Family.

× Expand Photo by Carrie Nieman Culpepper Researching and visiting where your family came from can be a trip of a lifetime.

I learned a few lessons the hard way during my trip. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you plan your own trip.

Start at home by looking through old scrapbooks, letters, address books, bibles, etc. I was lucky to have plenty of stories to start, as well as birthdays and emigration dates. Ask your known relatives for their memories—and count yourself lucky if you find a cousin who has already done the legwork.

