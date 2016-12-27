Hospitals & Health Care 2016

Introducing Virginia Living's Top Hospital Awards, recognizing more than 50 hospitals for achievements in patient care.

See all of our Top Hospitals for 2016, below.

Cardiology VCU Pauley Heart Center

Dermatology Inova Melanoma and Skin Cancer Center

Diabetes EVMS and Sentara Heart Hospital

Gastroenterology Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Geriatrics Riverside Center for Excellence in Aging

Orthopaedics Carilion Clinic