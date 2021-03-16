Relax, Refresh, Reset

A spa day lets you get away without going away.

× Expand Photo courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Spa.

After a busy holiday season, we can all use a little TLC. This is a great time to treat yourself to a day at one of Virginia’s many luxury spas. A few hours of pampering will refresh your spirit even as it soothes your skin and releases tension.

With concerns over COVID-19 lingering, you may wonder if a spa is a safe retreat. Olivia K. McCormick of the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Environmental Services says the risk depends on your personal situation. She recommends looking up the state guidelines and checking that your spa is following them. “Important signs that safety measures are in place include all employees and customers properly wearing face coverings at all times, signage that conveys important coronavirus safety information, and reconfiguring of the space to ensure you can maintain six feet of social distance from other customers,” she says.

Here are just a few of the many spas across the Commonwealth ready to relax you.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Tysons Corner

For nature-inspired treatments in the most luxurious of settings, head to The Ritz-Carlton Spa in Tysons Corner. You’ll find a renovated heated pool and fitness center, a new couple’s room, and a suite of treatments—massage, body peel, mani-pedi, and anti-aging facial—inspired by D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms. Or, for extra relaxation, opt for a hemp-infused CBD pedicure or massage. RitzCarlton.com

The Spa at Primland, Meadows of Dan

“Treatments at the Spa at Primland are influenced by American Indian rituals, legends, and teachings,” says spa director Dani Clement. For example, for dry skin relief during the winter months, Clement recommends the Magic Lake Wrap, which blends goat’s milk, aloe vera, and oils to replenish the skin, combined with the Soft Pack System flotation device to relax the body and relieve pain. Uniquely, the spa also offers services designed for golfers. Primland.com

Salamander Spa. Justin Kriel Photography by Justin Kriel of Contrast FX

Salamander Spa, Middleburg

Wrap yourself in warmth and coziness with the Salamander’s seasonal services. For winter, the Antara Ritual pairs a hydrating balm treatment infused with clove, cinnamon, and CBD with a relaxing massage. Keep the warmth flowing at the resort’s heated pool and many fireplaces and fire pits. Other choices include a cashmere moisturizing wrap, a cabernet scrub, and an aromatherapy scalp massage. The spa includes a full salon to help you look as great as you feel. SalamanderResort.com

The Spa at the Tides Inn, Irvington

At the newly refreshed Spa at the Tides Inn, Southern hospitality means tailoring every service to your specific needs and desires. Pamper yourself with treatments including soothing and refreshing massages, scrubs, wraps, manicures, and pedicures while enjoying views of the resort’s waterfront gardens and grounds. Extend the enjoyment by staying overnight; the inn offers a special rate for Virginia residents. TidesInn.com

The Spa at the Blackburn

The Spa at The Blackburn, Staunton

The Blackburn Inn and Conference Center opened its spa in October, offering facials, reflexology, massages, and nail services featuring products from two local companies, Aktiv Skincare and withSimplicity. Packages offer Champagne, couples’ massages, breakfast, and more. Says manager Haylee Jacobs, “Whether you are seeking to spend quality time with someone special or escape on your own, our licensed professionals are here to exceed your every expectation.” Blackburn-Spa.com

Seahill Spa at The Historic Cavalier Hotel, Virginia Beach

The Historic Cavalier Hotel has been a wellness retreat for more than a century, says spa director Kelly Lanza. “At the SeaHill Spa, we continue that tradition, offering cutting-edge technologies that enhance our classic spa treatments.” Options include a Himalayan salt cave, a CBD massage, and the hydro capsule massaging shower. Lanza’s favorite is the Quartz Sand Therapy, where guests lie on a table filled with heated sand. “This treatment is ideal for guests looking to alleviate muscle and joint pain, offering total relaxation.” SeaHillSpa.com

The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg

“The start of a new season is a great time to take a moment to slow down, reset, and treat yourself,” says Mark Kennedy Smith, director of The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg. He recommends the hot stone massage included in the 17th Century Signature Experience. “The heated stones deeply relax your muscles and allow you to destress,” he says. Working from home? Try the Nirvana Stress Relief Massage, which “combines aromatherapy with nourishing oils and deep tissue massage to release tension.” For a winter getaway, consider the Spa Escape Package, which can include accommodations, a massage, and tickets to area attractions. ColonialWilliamsburgResorts.com

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.