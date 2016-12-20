Perfect Match

Top Hospitals and Healthcare 2016: New early stage breast cancer surgery and radiation at UVA.

When Ann Deaner’s breast cancer returned after 11 years in remission, she was told she had two choices: a mastectomy, or a lumpectomy followed by four to six weeks of daily radiation. “Neither one of those choices made me feel good,” says Deaner, a retired teacher from Winchester. An article given to her by a friend on intraoperative radiation led her down a new path. She says she soon was referred to “a couple who were on the cutting edge, and were just starting a brand new clinical trial.”

In December 2013, Deaner became one of the first participants in the Precision Breast Intra-Operative Radiation Therapy (IORT) clinical trial at the UVA Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated center. The procedure was developed at UVA by a team led by breast surgeon Dr. Shayna Lefrak Showalter and her radiation oncologist husband, Dr. Timothy Showalter.

According to Shayna Showalter, the procedure offers a safe and convenient option for women with early stage breast cancer who have not received prior radiation to the same breast. With Precision Breast IORT, a lumpectomy—the partial removal of a breast—and radiation are combined in a single visit. The procedure takes place in UVA’s unique brachytherapy suite and lasts about two hours. No follow-up radiation visits are required, pending good pathology results.

The patient, under general anesthesia, first undergoes surgery, then a brachytherapy catheter is placed in the breast and scans are taken using CT imaging. This in-room imaging differentiates the procedure from other types of IORT, which have been around for about 10 years.

“The CT scan allows the radiation oncologist to figure out an individualized treatment plan, so they can sculpt the radiation dose away from the skin and the heart and the chest wall,” the surgeon explains. “Those are areas that do not need radiation and can actually be harmed by it.” The radiation is delivered by a multi-lumen catheter and is highly focused on target areas. “It’s about double the dose of radiation as other forms of intraoperative radiation,” says Shayna Showalter. A total of 86 patients have been treated at UVA so far. Candidates for the trial are women over the age of 45 with early stage breast cancer—tumors less than 3 centimeters in size with no lymph node involvement.

After Deaner had her lumpectomy, the doctors discovered some invasive cells in the mass that was removed. Further testing, however, revealed that the cancer had not spread to her lymph nodes. She returns to UVA for regular follow-ups, and maintains a healthy diet and exercise routine. Three years following her surgery, her mammograms remain clean.

“I feel like I got the best of the best,” says Deaner, of the Showalters and their team. “I can’t say enough about the quality of care they provided.” Cancer.UVAHealth.com

