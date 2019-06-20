Nutrients, Shaken & Stirred

These light and refreshing drinks are packed with a punch of vitamins, minerals, and more.

× Expand Avocado yogurt smoothie; fresh berry-infused water; Thai basil pomegranate spritzer; kefir smoothie; coconut latte; and iced green tea. Photo by Fred + Elliott. Recipes by J. Frank.

For our infused waters, spritzers, smoothies, and teas, we chose ingredients with strong health benefits. Citrus boosts the immune system and can also benefit skin and heart health. Chia seeds are high in antioxidants, fiber, protein, and omega-3. Berries and pomegranates are also packed with antioxidants, and avocados and bananas are high in potassium and fiber. Mint aids in digestion and boosts brain health, while Thai basil reduces inflammation. Roots like ginger and turmeric also boost heart health and are anti-inflammatory agents. Spices like star anise, cardamom, cloves, nutmeg, and black pepper can aid in anything from sleep and skin health to digestion and blood pressure. Pour yourself a drink of wellness—maybe even an alcoholic one—and enjoy.

Avocado Yogurt Smoothie with Za’atar Spice

1 ripe avocado, halved and pitted

½ banana

1 cup plain nonfat yogurt

2 cups sparkling lime water

3 tablespoons agave

1 cup ice cubes

1 pinch salt

Za’atar spice

Combine first seven ingredients with Za’atar spice to taste in a blender and process until smooth.

Serves 2

Fresh Berry-Infused Water with Lemon and Chia Seeds

16 ounces filtered water, sparkling orange water, or club soda

½ cup fresh mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries)

2 tablespoons chia seeds

Juice of ½ lemon, plus 2 slices

2 sprigs fresh mint

1 tablespoon agave

Fill a pitcher with the water, fruit, seeds, lemon, and mint. Stir well and allow to infuse for 1 hour in the refrigerator. Add agave, stir well, and strain out fruit.

Note: To make this a cocktail, add 1½-2 ounces of your preferred gin or vodka to 5 ounces of the infused water.

Serves 2-4

Thai Basil Pomegranate Spritzer

1 ounce of Thai basil pomegranate simple syrup

6 ounces of Champagne, sparkling water, or club soda

Mix simple syrup with Champagne or other sparkling beverage. Garnish with basil sprigs.

For the Thai basil pomegranate simple syrup:

1 cup pomegranate juice

1 cup sugar

2-3 sprigs Thai basil

Mix all ingredients together and cook until sugar is dissolved. Cool and strain.

Serves 1

Kefir Smoothie with Orange, Mint, and Moroccan Seven Spices

1½ cups plain kefir

½ cup orange juice

3 mint leaves

1 cup ice cubes

2 teaspoons agave

Moroccan seven spice mix

Combine first five ingredients with spice mix to taste. Blend until smooth.

For the Moroccan seven spice mix:

⅓ cup ground black pepper

4 teaspoons ground ginger

4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Combine all and mix well.

Serves 1-2

Coconut Latte

1½ cups coconut milk

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1-2 tablespoons agave

Heat all of the ingredients in a small saucepan, whisking until hot and frothy. Garnish with toasted coconut.

Serves 1

Iced Green Tea with Cinnamon, Turmeric, and Star Anise

5 cups water

2½ teaspoons grated turmeric

1 stick of cinnamon

2 tablespoons jasmine green tea or 4 green tea bags

1 orange, sliced

Add water, turmeric, and cinnamon to a saucepan and simmer for 20 minutes. Strain the liquid into a teapot, add the tea, and steep for 3-4 minutes. Add a sweetener if desired, pour over star anise ice cubes, and garnish with orange slices.

For the star anise ice cubes:

Add one star anise to each individual ice mold, fill with water, and freeze.

Serves 4-5

This article originally appeared in our April 2019 issue.