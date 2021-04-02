Local Love for Body and Soul

Virginia-made options to help you meet your health goals this year.

Soothe

Honey Bee Soap

Tailored Touches, Richmond

Melissa Simmons comes from a long line of beekeepers, so she uses honey and beeswax in many of her products. Here, she combines five natural oils with cocoa butter, honey, beeswax, and a succulent blackberry sage fragrance for a soap that’s as nourishing as it is attractive. TailoredTouches.com

Goat’s Baa Goat’s Milk Lotion

Timberwood Farm, Rhoadesville

Barbara Johnson says concern about using products with ingredients they couldn’t pronounce led her family to develop their own line of all-natural skin care products. Their Goat’s Baa soaps and lotions use milk from their herd of Nigerian dwarf goats, which makes the soaps and lotions rich and moisturizing. TimberwoodFarmAndFiber.com

Ayurvedic Body Oils

Bright Body, Richmond

Launched last summer, Bright Body’s trio of oils are multipurpose moisturizers that can be used on your skin, scalp, and cuticles, or to massage achy joints. The three formulas are intended to warm, cool, or stimulate different skin types; they all moisturize, rejuvenate, and improve circulation. MyBrightBody.com

Healing Botanicals Coloring Book

Molly Suzanne Co., Rockingham

Molly Suzanne’s hand-drawn book illustrates plants and their health benefits in 30 custom coloring pages. She says, “My hope is that others can use this for years to come as a learning/resource guide.” She has also released Native Virginia Flowers. MollySuzanne.co

Sip

Elderberry Syrup

Hannah’s Handcrafted, Powhatan

A folk-medicine favorite, elderberry is thought to boost your immune system, tame inflammation, and reduce infections. Hannah Setzer makes her syrup with organic fruit, spices, and raw Virginia honey. Sip a spoonful every day or mix it into cocktails and tonics. Setzer recently introduced hemp-infused syrup and jelly. HandcraftedByHannah.com

Stay Healthy & Sane Wellness Tea

Wild Roots Apothecary, Sperryville

Herbalist Colleen O’Bryant uses locally or regionally grown organic herbs to craft her wellness teas, tonics, skincare products, and more. Her Stay Healthy & Sane Wellness Tea helps ward off illness while calming the nervous system. WildRootsApothecary.com

Fire Cider

Red Root & Co., Harrisonburg

A new take on a traditional recipe, this wellness tonic is made with spicy herbs, fruits, and vegetables. The concentrated extraction of plant nutrients will support your immune system, increase circulation, reduce inflammation, and break up congestion. RedRootCompany.com

Snack

Keto Bagels

Rising Sun Breads, Martinsville

Darla Main-Schneider says Keto Bagels were developed last year when numerous friends began the keto diet and couldn’t locate low-carb breads locally. The bakery makes three flavors: Sea Salt, Everything, and Jalapeño Cheddar. RisingSunBreads.com

Keto Brownies

SweetNanaCakes Bake Shoppe, Waynesboro

Known for her cakes, cookies, and macarons, Shannon Tinsley created Keto Brownies when a customer asked her to bake a low-carb dessert. The brownies, which have an avocado base, led to a whole line of keto treats. SweetNanaCakes.com

Chocolate Silk Pie

Kickshaws Gluten-Free Bakery, Fredericksburg

Kathy Paz-Craddock says her vegan and gluten-free chocolate silk pie was inspired by a challenge from her son. “It’s his way of getting me to make him new favorite desserts.” In addition to being gluten free, most of Kickshaws’ treats are vegan and free of the top allergens. KickshawsFXBG.com

Gluten-Free Empanadas

Ana’s Twist, Lorton

Ana Garcia has been making her Ecuador-inspired empanadas for three years, stuffing them with organic quinoa and locally grown vegetables. Dairy free, egg free, and gluten free, the colorful empanadas are flavored and tinted with beet juice, spinach and cilantro juice, carrot juice, and purple corn flour. AnasTwist.com

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.