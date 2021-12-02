The 50-Dollar Fitness Tool that "Can Do Anything"

Kettlebells are portable, affordable, and they deliver the best results.

Trainer Alex Najarian had tried every fitness gadget on the market, but when she discovered what kettlebells can do—improve range of motion, decrease pain, and sculpt lean muscle—she was hooked.

During lockdown in Richmond, she launched her A-Team kettlebell training business online and now teaches clients all over the country. “It’s the most efficient tool for reaching your fitness goals,” she says.

“If you move well and you’re strong, you’re going to feel better. The fact that you also shed body fat and build lean muscle is just a happy side-effect.”

“One wary client said it looked like a ‘bomb with a handle’ but in a few weeks of kettlebell training, she was pain-free after years of chronic plantar fasciitis and shoulder and back pain. “It all went away,” says Najarian. “The reason people are having low back pain and hip pain and neck pain is because they’re stuck sitting all day—from there, you don’t want to go sit on a stationary bike to exercise.”

When you swing a kettlebell through all planes of motion, your core is bracing, your muscles are engaged, you’re getting the full range of motion. “Strength is so undervalued, but strength through muscle mass is a key ingredient to feeling well.” The movement also reinforces the connection between mind and muscles. “We reconnect your brain to your body, so that your movement is in sync,” she adds. “As you age, this can help prevent falls, too.”

Like any sport, training with kettlebells requires some basic skills, so Najarian recommends a few sessions with a trainer to get started. “You wouldn’t go play doubles tennis without first taking a lesson; and you shouldn’t jump into a kettlebell workout without first hiring a coach to lay the foundational patterns of movement. From there, you’ll be free to be the strong, capable, confident athlete you are meant to be.” AlexNajarian.com

This article originally appeared in the October 2021 issue.