Fit in NoVa

Arlington, the healthiest city in the nation.

The results are in—Arlington officially earned the title of fittest city in the nation for 2019. The annual American Fitness Index is a nationwide report published by The American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation. The index considers 33 markers of healthy behavior to determine the top cities, including consistent exercise, meeting recommended aerobic and strength guidelines, and consuming more than three vegetables per day, to name a few. Arlington ranked above other major metropolises, such as Seattle, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and even Washington, D.C., due to its balance of “healthy behaviors and community infrastructure.”

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.