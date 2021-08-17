Backyard Stunner Sparkles All Summer

A McLean couple turned their backyard into a retreat for the whole family.

× Expand Allen Russ Photo by Allen Russ

WE WERE LOOKING FOR THREE things,” says McLean homeowner Laila Gerace of her family’s secluded, resort-like backyard retreat. She and her husband wanted a swimming pool for their young daughters, a hot tub that the couple could enjoy together and with friends, and an oversized fire pit to extend time outside as a family—for toasting s’mores.

Allen Russ (Photo by Allen Russ)

The result is a lush escape, created by Arlington-based landscape architect Joseph Richardson. The verdant property backs up to woodlands; on sunny, blue-sky days, tulip poplars throw shade onto an expansive Pennsylvania flagstone terrace.

The Geraces got their wish list, as well as a rectangular emerald of lawn for their girls to play on, but the job was not without challenges.

Building a retaining wall on the property’s steep slope required caution and attention, the expertise of a structural engineer, and rounds of special inspections. Big on functionality and good looks—thanks to its copper-hued Western Maryland stone façade—the retaining wall envelops the property, at times rising eight feet tall. It provides privacy, keeps the earth in place, and serves as a focal point for the tranquil hot tub, complete with a serene waterfall. Plumbing it separately from the pool allows the Geraces to slip in for a soak, glass of wine in hand, year-round.

Allen Russ (Photo by Allen Russ)

When he saw the topography and woodlands, Richardson envisioned a pool with a spectacular infinity edge. On that point, he says, the Geraces jumped in. The heated saltwater pool is the backyard’s gem; its smooth aquamarine surface reflects the canopy of trees above.

Richardson chose a limited plant palette, opting for long bloom times and four-season interest. He planted clusters of 50 or 60 bubble-gum pink, conical astilbe that flowers at the pool’s dramatic waterfalling edge. Tall pastel ornamental grasses sway in year-round breezes. And when summer’s big-headed white Annabelle hydrangea wanes into fall, it turns sculptural, says Richardson. Native boxwoods define space and stay green all year.

Her family’s tailored outdoor living retreat offers many more summer staycation days ahead. “It’s very relaxing,” says Gerace. “I feel like I’m at a resort somewhere.” JRichardsonLA.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 issue.