Petit Verdot is a grape variety that originated in the Bordeaux region of France, where it is used to add complexity to a Bordeaux blend. But it has taken a liking to Virginia, where Afton’s Veritas Vineyards & Winery have used it—with great success—to create a Petit Verdot rich in both taste and body. With its robust scent of dark fruits and spices, concentrated over layers of mocha coffee and forest floor, and a silky texture, the 2014 vintage’s finish is complex and everlasting. 

The wine is aged in new French oak barrels for two years, following a careful process of fruit extraction, fermentation and extended maceration. “The 2014 vintage was one of the cooler vintages I have worked with, so the basic backbone of this wine was extremely strong,” says Veritas winemaker Emily Pelton. Lower temperatures create the right conditions for hanging the fruit out in the vineyard for an extended period of time, ripening the tannins. “This wine made itself, as the great wines do,” Pelton says. VeritasWines.com

OVERALL
Nightingale Ice Cream, Richmond

FOOD
Landcrafted Foods, Grayson County (category winner)
Happy Family Ranch, Midland
Northern Neck Popcorn Bag, Kilmarnock
Simply Cheddar, Waynesboro

DESIGN
Daniel Rickey Furniture, Richmond (category winner)
Gum Tree Farm, Middleburg
Evolution Glass, Charlottesville

GEAR
Heart and Spade Forge, Roanoke (category winner)
Ledbury, Richmond
LC Fabrications, Grottoes
Yak Attack, Burkeville

Winners were selected by the editors from among hundreds of submissions received earlier this year.

