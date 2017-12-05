Trussings Craft Fizz

Small Batch Craft Sodas, Midlothian

Refreshing and unique combinations, including blueberry and basil, apple and sage, and ginger and lime, put these small batch sodas front and center in the growing field of craft drinks. Brad Cooper, owner of Steam Bell Beer Works, developed the non-alcoholic beverages with help from his sister, Brittany Cooper, at the family’s Midlothian-based brewery. Blending local fruits and herbs with just the right touch of organic, no-calorie sweetener to produce the fizzy drinks, like most great creations, was born out of necessity. “We noticed that we had different people in our tasting room every week who, for one reason or another, weren’t drinking beer,” says Brittany. “Maybe they were pregnant, acting as their group’s designated driver, gluten-intolerant, diabetic, or simply not beer drinkers. Whatever the reason, we wanted to provide a better and higher-end experience for them than just sliding a can of cola across the bar.” Produced for the first time this spring, the Coopers sell out of the craft drinks week after week. To meet the growing demand, new production capabilities are coming next year which will enable them to package the drinks in smaller size cans and offer them to markets beyond their tasting room. $3 for a 16-ounce pour on draught. TrussingsCraftFizz.com

OVERALL
Nightingale Ice Cream, Richmond

FOOD
Landcrafted Foods, Grayson County (category winner)
Happy Family Ranch, Midland
Northern Neck Popcorn Bag, Kilmarnock
Simply Cheddar, Waynesboro

DESIGN
Daniel Rickey Furniture, Richmond (category winner)
Gum Tree Farm, Middleburg
Evolution Glass, Charlottesville

GEAR
Heart and Spade Forge, Roanoke (category winner)
Ledbury, Richmond
LC Fabrications, Grottoes
Yak Attack, Burkeville

Winners were selected by the editors from among hundreds of submissions received earlier this year.

Click here to see 2016 winners.
Click here to see 2015 winners.
Click here to see 2014 winners.
Click here to see 2013 winners.
Click here to see 2012 winners.

