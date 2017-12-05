Made in Virginia 2017 Awards - Drink

Trussings Craft Fizz

Small Batch Craft Sodas, Midlothian

Refreshing and unique combinations, including blueberry and basil, apple and sage, and ginger and lime, put these small batch sodas front and center in the growing field of craft drinks. Brad Cooper, owner of Steam Bell Beer Works, developed the non-alcoholic beverages with help from his sister, Brittany Cooper, at the family’s Midlothian-based brewery. Blending local fruits and herbs with just the right touch of organic, no-calorie sweetener to produce the fizzy drinks, like most great creations, was born out of necessity. “We noticed that we had different people in our tasting room every week who, for one reason or another, weren’t drinking beer,” says Brittany. “Maybe they were pregnant, acting as their group’s designated driver, gluten-intolerant, diabetic, or simply not beer drinkers. Whatever the reason, we wanted to provide a better and higher-end experience for them than just sliding a can of cola across the bar.” Produced for the first time this spring, the Coopers sell out of the craft drinks week after week. To meet the growing demand, new production capabilities are coming next year which will enable them to package the drinks in smaller size cans and offer them to markets beyond their tasting room. $3 for a 16-ounce pour on draught. TrussingsCraftFizz.com

