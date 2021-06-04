Three In One

A Danville café offers coffee, and so much more.

Photo courtesy of Crema & Vine.

Situated in Danville’s historic Old West End neighborhood and housed in a renovated gas station is a café unlike many others. Crema & Vine, opened in October 2017, offers both typical coffee shop fare—Red Rooster coffee from Floyd, tea, and specialty espresso drinks; breakfast sandwiches; salads; and pizza—and a 16-bottle, self-serve wine station. “As a wine bar, coffee shop, and café, our product mix and vibe is unlike any other place,” say owners Steve and Angela DelGiorno.

The cozy, dark-walled interior is sunlight-soaked from its garage doors and ample windows, and features large leather couches and abstract pendant lamps. The garage doors open to a heated patio where the café hosts regular events, in addition to the bar’s weekly wine tastings. If you stop by this little Danville gem, try the cauliflower-crust Lady Astor Pizza with fresh goat cheese, roasted tomatoes, and spinach. CremaVine.com

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.