The Home Team

Order competition barbecue to your doorstep.

David Back (Chef Tuffy Stone)

Craving the smoky flavor of summer—ribs, pulled pork, maybe brisket or wings? Order competition-level barbecue straight from the masters. TheBBQAllstars.com site launched in November 2020 and offers meats, sides, and more from six pitmasters. In addition to Virginia’s award-winning Tuffy Stone and Myron Mixon, you can also sample goods from Melissa Cookston, Mike and Amy Mills, Malcolm Reed, and Heath Riles. Both Myron Mixon, the face of Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster Barbeque in Alexandria, and Tuffy Stone, who opened The Westover restaurant in Richmond in 2019, offer a Rib Roundup, a Ribs & Pork Party Pack, a Rack Pack, and a Ribs & Pork Dinner through The BBQ Allstars. You can also order combination packs to sample products from multiple pitmasters and judge the best for yourself. TheBBQAllstars.com

This article originally appeared in the August 2021 issue.