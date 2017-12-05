Made in Virginia 2017 Awards - Food

Simply Cheddar

Simply Cheddar Cheese Ball, Waynesboro

Meet your new party favorite. Handcrafted with extra sharp cheddar cheeses, Simply Cheddar’s pecan-encrusted cheese ball does not contain any cream cheese or processed cheese fillers, just a little freshly grated onion and a touch of red pepper flake to add some spice. Entrepreneur Linda Weaver says she created her signature cheese ball by happy accident when she was working for the now-closed Unicorn Winery in Northern Virginia between 2003 and 2004. “I made it as part of a buffet for their open houses,” says Weaver. “The customers liked it so much, they wanted to buy some to take home. It evolved from there.” Today, more than 35 wineries, wine shops and other gourmet food vendors statewide carry her cheese balls. Weaver also ships individual balls in several sizes and offers gift boxes throughout the year. But watch out, once you take a bite you might get hooked. Says Weaver, “Customers are addicted to it. They always tell me that when they take it to an event, it disappears in minutes.” Prices start at $9. SimplyCheddar.com

See all of our Made in Virginia 2017 Award winners!

