Riverside Restaurants

Two new Northern Virginia eateries are ready for summer dining al fresco.

Waterside dining pairs perfectly with warmer weather, and two new, neighboring spots on the Potomac riverfront in Old Town Alexandria are ideal for enjoying a cold cocktail and delicious dish in the summer sun.

(Smoked Ricotta Gnocchi)

Opened in January, Ada’s on the River is helmed by Chef Randall J. Matthews and serves up a selection of wood-fired prime steaks, fresh-caught seafood, and vegetarian mains in an atmosphere inspired by the flair of 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace.

Next door is Barca Pier & Wine Bar, opened in March and led by Executive Chef Bryant Haren. Barca (Spanish for "boat") specializes in Spanish-Mediterranean tapas, wine, sangria, and cocktails in a setting constructed from industrial freight containers situated on what was once a bustling shipping pier.

(Pomelo Sangria, BARCA)

“With our two new openings, we’ve had the unique opportunity to create hundreds of new jobs in a time when opportunities are scarce. This signifies a great beginning,” says Dave Nicholas, managing partner of Alexandria Restaurant Partners, which owns the two spots and seven others.

AdasOnTheRiver.com; BarcaAlx.com

This article originally appeared in the August 2021 issue.