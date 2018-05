Smoky brisket finds its soulmate in a smooth tequila-based cocktail from Richmond's ZZQ.

1 ½ ounces Hacienda de Chihuahua Sotol Plata tequila ½ ounce Green Chartreuse ¾ ounces pineapple gomme syrup ¾ ounces lime juice 1 spoon habanero tincture (or less to taste) 3 muddled ½-inch cucumber slices

Mix all ingredients, shake and serve over ice. Rim glass with mixture of chili and salt to taste. Garnish with a cucumber slice.

This recipe originally appeared in our April 2018 issue.