Flavorful marinades and rubs help turn any meal into a feast.

May through October is the official Virginia Barbecue Season, but I use rubs and marinades year-round to add flavorful dimensions to meats and vegetables and turn any weeknight meal into a dinner to remember. I love to make my favorites in large batches to have on hand or to give as gifts. Launch a summer of grilling goodness with these recipes.

TIPS AND TRICKS

Dry rubs are made of herbs and spices mixed together and rubbed on the food prior to cooking. I love to create rubs with leftover herbs and spices when I have just a little in a container and know I need to shop for more. Experiment with the combinations and create your own flavor favorites.

Dry rub mixtures are often blended into a finishing sauce for the dish to tie together all the flavors. Just save a teaspoon or so of the rub and add it to the sauce to make the flavors pop and to blend them together.

Wet rubs are simply dry rubs with a little of oil, juice, or oil-based salad dressing added. A wet rub can create a beautiful “bark” on meat when grilled. Rubs also allow a long, slow roast without damaging the muscle tissue.

Marinades are a combination of liquid, such as oil, juice, vinegar, or wine, mixed with herbs and spices. Most meats and vegetables should be marinated for a minimum of 30 minutes, but you can also soak them overnight. However, if you are using a lime or lemon marinade on seafood, soak for 15 to 20 minutes; spending too long in acid cooks the seafood to a ceviche!

Marinades without alcohol freeze really well. I always mix at least a double batch so I have things ready for a quick marinade on a week- night when time is short. The marinade can be frozen with the meat in the same container or separately in a small container. If meats are marinated and frozen, use within two months. Marinades frozen separately should last about four months.

After marinating my meat, I like to simmer the leftover marinade, thicken it with a bit of roux, and use it as a sauce. I’ve never had trouble with this method, but if you are concerned about food safety, you can also make a little extra marinade for simmering into sauce.

Cocoa-Coffee Wet Rub

The depth in this rub is incredible. The richness that comes out with the coffee and cocoa powder is unexpected and oh so welcome! The addition of the vanilla and oil at the end turns the dry rub into a wet rub. The vanilla is such a surprise in this flavor combination and works like a coach pulling all the other team members together to make a winning roast.

2 tablespoons finely ground espresso 4 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ancho chili powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon ground cocoa powder 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon black pepper

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla

3 tablespoons olive oil

Meat: 3-pound beef tenderloin

Mix the dry ingredients together. This rub can be stored up to three months in an airtight container. When ready to use, add the vanilla and oil. Rub onto the beef and chill in the refrigerator up to 24 hours. Bring the meat to room temperature 1 hour before roasting. This rub also works well when freezing meat. Rub it well into the meat and freeze; thaw in the refrigerator 2 days, then bring to room temperature for 1 hour before roasting. Roast or grill to 135 degrees for rare.

Classic Southern Dry Rub

This rub is a Southern classic. Alone it allows the pork flavor to shine; however, it is also a wonderful base to add your own touches. I often throw in a bit of cayenne, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, etc. Whatever herbs and spices you like are fair game. Every rack of ribs or batch of smoked shoulder can be exactly the same or completely different!

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons freshly ground

black pepper

2 tablespoons brown sugar 2 tablespoons paprika

Meat: 2 racks of pork ribs or a 3-pound picnic shoulder roast

Mix the ingredients together and rub onto the meat. Let rest 30 minutes, and then smoke or roast. Ribs should register 185 to 190 degrees and shoulder should be roasted or smoked to 205 degrees.

Moroccan Dry Rub

For our vegetable lovers, this Moroccan rub is the perfect flavor enhancer for grilled cauliflower. It gives a meaty feel while allowing the vegetable to stand alone on the plate. Also great on grilled zucchini, peppers, and onions, this rub will add a new dimension to your grilling repertoire.

2 teaspoons smoked paprika 2 teaspoons cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cloves 1⁄2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cardamom 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 large head cauliflower, cut into 4 steaks

Mix the ingredients together and rub onto both sides of the cauliflower steaks. Rest 30 minutes, then grill over hot coals 7 to 8 minutes per side or until crisp-tender.

Salmon Dry Rub

This rub adds a classic flavor to fish: dill. Paired with the spice of cayenne and flavors of garlic and onion, the rub brings out the meatiness of salmon. This salmon is wonderful hot or cold and has become a star on my holiday party table. I serve it with dilled sour cream, minced red onion, minced cucumber, and sliced baguette.

1⁄4 cup fresh dill

2 tablespoons paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder 1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder 1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne

Meat: large salmon filet

Mix the ingredients together and rub onto the meat. Let rest 15 to 30 minutes, then roast, grill, or smoke.

Spicy Citrus Marinade

This spicy marinade is wonderful for fish, pork, or chicken. When paired with fish, I prefer lemon juice. For pork, my choice is orange juice. But for chicken, any citrus fruit juice is perfect! This spicy marinade adds enough olive oil to hold the moisture in meats while giving the perfect flavor to serve with rice and vegetables or on salad.

1⁄4 cup fresh citrus juice

(lime, orange, grapefruit, or lemon)

1 teaspoon Tabasco

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, finely minced 1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon coarsely ground

black pepper

Meat: 1 1⁄2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast; thick-cut pork chops; or fish

Mix the marinade ingredients together in a large zip-closure plastic bag. Add the meat and massage in the marinade. Rest seafood for 15 to 20 minutes; rest chicken or pork 30 minutes at room temperature or up to 2 hours in the refrigerator. Grill as desired.

Tandoori Marinade

Indian food is one of my favorites. Combining the flavor of the grill with the deliciousness of this Tandoori marinade creates a well- balanced main course that is perfect over couscous or rice. This dish is traditionally made with a ginger- garlic paste. This recipe blends those ingredients with others to create a marinade.

2 teaspoons grated garlic

2 teaspoons grated gingerroot 3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 1⁄2 teaspoons olive oil, divided 1⁄2 cup Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon garam masala

1⁄2 teaspoon chili powder

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground

black pepper

1 teaspoon ground coriander 1⁄2 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon dried fenugreek

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 1⁄4 cup water

6 cups cooked couscous or rice

Meat: 1 1⁄2 pounds chicken breast and thigh pieces, deboned

In a food processor or blender, mix together the grated garlic, grated gingerroot, salt, 2 1⁄2 teaspoons olive oil, yogurt, masala, chili powder, black pepper, coriander, turmeric, fenugreek, and lemon juice. Place the marinade and chicken in a zipper-top plastic bag, seal the bag, and massage the chicken well. Let rest in the refrigerator for 6 to 8 hours.

Heat a grill to medium-high and brush the grate with the remaining olive oil. Grill the chicken 6 to 8 minutes per side, brushing with marinade two or three times in the first half of cooking. Grill until chicken tests 165 degrees.

Place the remaining marinade in a small saucepan and add the water. Bring to a simmer and cook until hot. Drizzle over the couscous or rice. Top with chicken and serve.

Fajita Wet Rub

This rub is wonderful on chicken, beef, and tofu. Serve the cooked fajitas on soft flour tortillas or on a bed of salad greens with your favorite southwest salad dressing. The cornstarch is a key ingredient that encourages the rub to stick to the meat. If I’m grilling vegetables for the fajitas, I dust them with the rub before I put them on the grill, as well.

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons chili powder 2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons white sugar

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper 1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons olive oil

Meat: 3 to 4 deboned, skinless chicken breasts; 1 to 1 1⁄2 pounds skirt steak; or thickly sliced block of firm tofu

Mix together and rub evenly on your choice of meat. Rest 15 minutes before grilling. Use the finished meat with other fajita ingredients, such as grilled peppers and onions, to fill tortillas. If desired, mix the dry ingredients and place in an airtight container until ready to use. Add the oil at the last minute before rubbing on meat.

