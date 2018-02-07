Lemon and Rosemary Icebox Cookies

A fresh springtime recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth.

1 stick unsalted butter, softened 1 ½ cups all-purpose four, sifted zest of 2 lemons 2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, finely minced pinch of salt ¾ cup sugar 2 large egg yolks ice water, if needed

Mix the butter, flour, lemon zest, rosemary and salt in a bowl until crumbly. Add the sugar and yolks. With floured finger tips, quickly work the mixture into a smooth dough. If the dough is too dry, add a few drops of ice water as needed. Cover the dough and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter two baking sheets. Break off small pieces of dough and roll into 1-inch balls. Place the balls 2 inches apart on the prepared sheets. Flatten each ball with a fork, making crisscrossed patterns with the tines of the fork. Bake the cookies until very pale, about 12-15 minutes.

Cool the cookies on the baking sheets for 2 minutes, and then transfer them carefully to a wire rack and let cool completely.