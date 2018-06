An exclusive cocktail recipe for DRINK 2018 survey voters.

× Expand Photo by Ashley Lester

Recipe courtesy of the newly-reopened Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach. 1 ounce Lairds apple brandy 1 ounce Flor de Caña 5-year rum ½ ounce Grand Marnier ½ ounce lemon juice ½ ounce pomegranate syrup

Mix ingredients together using a cocktail shaker and pour over ice. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and expressed orange peel.