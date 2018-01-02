The Portmanteau

An exclusive cocktail recipe for Best of Virginia 2018 voters.


The Portmanteau, created by manager and bartender Andrew Kavanaugh of Blacksburg’s Black Hen and Bar Blue, fuses the ingredients of a classic Old Fashioned with the silken egg whites of a Silver Fizz — resulting in an internally-warming cockail with soft notes of spice that is perfect for imbibing during the remaining months of winter. 

2 ounces Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon
¾ ounce Amaro Nonino Quintessentia
¾ ounce locally sourced honey
3 dashes of cinnamon and allspice infused bitters (or Bittermens Tiki Bitters)
1 egg white
3 dashes chocolate bitters

Dry shake first five ingredients for 20 seconds. Add 3-4 ice cubes. Shake until ice is fully dissolved. Serve neat in a coupe glass and garnish with chocolate bitters.

Tags