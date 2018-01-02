An exclusive cocktail recipe for Best of Virginia 2018 voters.

The Portmanteau, created by manager and bartender Andrew Kavanaugh of Blacksburg’s Black Hen and Bar Blue, fuses the ingredients of a classic Old Fashioned with the silken egg whites of a Silver Fizz — resulting in an internally-warming cockail with soft notes of spice that is perfect for imbibing during the remaining months of winter. 2 ounces Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon ¾ ounce Amaro Nonino Quintessentia ¾ ounce locally sourced honey 3 dashes of cinnamon and allspice infused bitters (or Bittermens Tiki Bitters) 1 egg white 3 dashes chocolate bitters

Dry shake first five ingredients for 20 seconds. Add 3-4 ice cubes. Shake until ice is fully dissolved. Serve neat in a coupe glass and garnish with chocolate bitters.