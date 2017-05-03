Raising the Bar

Just when you thought chocolate couldn't get any better ... 5 inventive ways to break it, bake it and imbibe it.

Say it Ain't Sweet

The chocolate bar gets a savory twist at Alexandria’s Fleurir. The South Bar folds in hickory-smoked bacon toffee through a milk chocolate blend; the dark chocolate in the Great Plains Bar is paired with salted buttered bread crumbs; and the butterscotch toffee in the Georgetown Bar is joined by salted pretzels. From $5.50; FleurirChocolates.com

A Bigger Bite

At Mad About Chocolate in Williamsburg, bigger is better. Each of the chocolatier’s speciality cookies is a quarter pound (!!) of rich, gooey goodness, including the Black Mamba, which combines dark chocolate and chocolate chips with walnuts and pecans that takes on a pudding-like consistency when heated. $20.50 for half a dozen; $38.50 for a dozen. MadAboutChocolate.us

Drink It In

At Heritage in Richmond, try the Hip to Be Square, which joins coffee cocoa bitters with plantation dark rum, Carpano Antica, Belle Isle Moonshine and orange liqeuer; Norfolk’s Gerswhin’s combines Bailey’s Irish Cream and Godiva with vodka and Chambord for 50 Shades of Happy; and of course, there’s the classic chocolate martini—pick one up at Carlos in Roanoke or Lexington’s Bistro on Main. HeritageRVA.com, GershwinsNorfolk.net, CarlosBrazilian.com, Bistro-Lexington.com

Cook With Cocoa

Sprinkle cocoa nibs on starches like polenta, rice, stuffing or baked potatoes. Incorporate in salads and soups for richer texture and a nuttier flavor. Pop a square or two of semi-sweet or dark chocolate into beef stew, chili, BBQ or spaghetti sauce, for a rich, distinctive flavor. Add a dash of cocoa powder to your favorite bread recipe. Blend some white chocolate into macaroni and cheese or a creamy soup, or melt a square or two over baked fish.

An Eggs-cellent Idea

At Minibar in DC, chef José Andrés' guests receive the dinner check along with a miniature Lego chef in a golden chocolate egg. MiniBarByJoseAndres.com

Want a Piece of This?

When one pomegranate or champagne truffle just isn't enough, order them by the platter at Roanoke's chocolatepaper ($20-$96); keep the good times rolling with the Sweet Tooth Society Subscription Service from Richmond's Chocolates by Kelly (prices start at $50); and surprise the chocolate-obsessed with flavors like apricot brandy and Earl Grey in a custom assortment from Gearharts in Charlottesville ($34-$60). chocolatepaper.com, ChocolatesByKelly.com, GearhartsChocolate.com