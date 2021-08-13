Pop-Up Pasta

An expanding Italian menu at Arlington’s Napoli Salumeria.

LAST NOVEMBER, Washington, D.C.’s Napoli Pasta Bar opened Napoli Salumeria in Arlington as an Ital- ian market and deli counterpart to the original res- taurant. Now, as owner Antonio Ferraro temporarily closes the D.C. branch to search for a new location, Arlington’s Salumeria is offering a Napoli Pasta Bar pop-up with the full Napoli Pasta Bar experience.

Diners can enjoy a three-course meal including an appetizer, a pasta dish, and a dessert for $40. Antipasti options include caprese and baccala fritto, potato and salt cod fritters. Pastas such as tubbetoni with calamari, shrimp, and crab; paccheri with Neapolitan ragout; and mafelde with pesto and burrata anchor the menu. Finish off with desserts such as cannoli, pannacotta, or torta al limone with mascarpone and limoncello cream. “The Napoli Pasta Bar pop-up at Napoli Salumeria will stay open indefinitely,” says Ferraro. “The pop-up allows us to extend our Napoli Pasta Bar reach outside D.C. to Northern Virginia. This has allowed us to share more than just pizzas and sandwiches with the Northern Virginia region.” NapoliSalumeria.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 issue.