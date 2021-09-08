On Island Time

This flavor-packed food truck brings the Caribbean to Virginia.

× Expand Sam Dean (Photos by Sam Dean)

"Come hungry with an open mind,” says Eric Vasson of his food truck, Island Wheels, which marries Caribbean and American cuisine.

Sam Dean

Vasson was a chef at resorts and hotels around the Caribbean—St. Kitts, Grenada, St. Lucia—before returning to the United States last year, where he became stuck due to COVID. While visiting friends Robert and Jen Mann in Virginia, the three watched the movie Chef and discussed opening a food truck. Vasson woke up the next morning to find that Robert had already purchased the truck; the three then became business partners and opened Island Wheels in November 2020.

The menu changes every week, but Vasson always recommends the jerk chicken and five-cheese mac and cheese. “Jerk is our version of barbecue,” says Vasson. “It’s island spice, but not spicy.” He features nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice, coriander, and cumin. Other offerings include oxtail, curry chicken, and a sandwich with ribeye roasted whole and sliced to order, as well as fresh coconuts.

The colorful truck is based around Covington but travels all over the state. You can find Island Wheels at wineries and special events in Roanoke, Chantilly, Richmond, and beyond. Check out its Facebook page for the latest menus and schedules. IslandWheels.weebly.com; Facebook.com/IslandWheelsFoodTruck

× Expand Sam Dean

This article originally appeared in the August 2021 issue.