Next in Line

D.C. Navy Yard seafood restaurant opens Arlington location.

The Salt Line, known for its New England-style seafood, has come to Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood (since this September). In addition to the fresh oysters, lobster rolls, and raw dishes offered at the original location in D.C.’s Navy Yard, the Arlington outpost features Mediterranean and Italian influences from executive chef Matt Singer.

“Classic Salt Line and New England dishes will certainly carry over, but you can also expect an exciting array of crudos, house-made pastas, and more,” says Singer.

Salt Line is helmed by chef Kyle Bailey, a partner in Long Shot Hospitality, who notes, “I am very excited to be a part of the team bringing The Salt Line to Arlington and sharing everything that’s so special about the Navy Yard location with a new community. Guests can expect a similar yet unique experience with great hospitality and food.” TheSaltLine.com

This article originally appeared in the October 2021 issue.