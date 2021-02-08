Meet the Chef: Neal Wavra

Serving fresh flavors in an old world setting.

Click for more photos. Photography by Scott Suchman Field & Main, Marshall, VA Field & Main, Marshall, VA

At Field & Main, his acclaimed restaurant in Marshall, Neal Wavra has returned a centuries-old building to its former function. When he first visited, Wavra was taken with the building. He remembers, “When I walked through the front door, I was struck by the unusually large foyer and parlor that could accommodate waiting guests, and I was excited by the realization that the building had been a restaurant starting in the mid 19th century.”

Many of Wavra's dishes spend some time on F&M's custom-built woodburning hearth, which enables multi-tiered cooking and harkens back to traditional wood-fire cooking.

In addition to his responsibilities as the chef and owner of Field & Main, Wavra provides consulting services, creates customized wine and food events, and presents about hospitality, wine, and food through his company, FABLE Hospitality. He is the director for the Loudoun County Wine Competition and participates as a final round judge for the Virginia Governor’s Cup competition. Wavra attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., and has worked at The Riverstead in Chilhowie, The Ashby Inn & Restaurant in Paris, Va., Charlie Trotters in Chicago, and the Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tenn. FieldAndMainRestaurant.com

Field & Main, Marshall, VA

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue as part of "Make It A Cranberry Christmas." Click here to get recipes for several of Wavra's distinctive dishes.