Market Fare

“Shop Local” doesn’t just apply to farmers’ market favorites and craft beverages—there are plenty of local sources for stocking your pantry. Try some of these options from around the state.

JILLIAN REGAN

CLASSIC ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

Nona's Italian Cucina, Charlottesville

Yvonne Cunningham learned to cook under the tutelage of her neighbor Nona while living in Naples, Italy. Classic Italian Tomato Sauce is her version of Nona’s “gravy” recipe, made with imported San Marzano tomatoes, fresh herbs, and classic spices. NonasCucina.com

HIGH OELIC SUNFLOWER OIL

Golden Harvest Oil, Powhatan

Inspired to grow a healthy food they could share with the community, the Moyer family sowed 40 acres of sunflowers in 2019 and launched Golden Harvest. Their cold-pressed high oelic sunflower oil is rich in omega-9 fatty acids and vitamin E, and boasts a longer shelf life and higher smoke point than many other oils. GoldenHarvestOil.com

LA PRIMERA SAUCE

Wallowing Whistlepig, Glade Spring

This jalapeño sauce has a tang of cider vinegar and a touch of tropical spices. It starts mild and builds into a spicy, smoky medium heat. Founded in early 2020, Wallowing Whistlepig also offers several fruit-jalapeño blends and two habanero sauces. WallowingWhistlepig.com

LEMONATCHA

Bob’s Best Quality, Hayes

Bob Stifel created LemonAtcha (“It's lemon coming atcha!”) for a local barbecue competition—and won first place. A blend of dehydrated lemon juice and 15 herbs and spices with a kick of heat, LemonAtcha can be used as a rub or marinade on seafood, chicken, lamb, pasta, and veggies. Bob offers six more seasonings and rubs, all made by hand in small batches with no artificial ingredients. BobsBestQuality.com

MAPLE WALNUT SYRUP

Tonoloway Farm, McDowell

Tonoloway Farm makes maple syrup, but they also tap other native hardwood trees. “By blending pure walnut syrup with our wood-fired maple syrup, we add complexity and depth of flavor,” says Christoph Herby. Also available: black walnut, hickory, cider, and assorted maple syrups. TonolowayFarm.com

MEXICAN SALSAS

Salsas Don Sebastián, Moseley

America DeLoach makes small batches of authentic Mexican salsa and dips based on her husband's family recipes, which originated in Nayarit, Mexico, in the early 1900s.

Her red salsas, salsa verde, pico de gallo, savory dips, and chimichurri are sold at farmers’ markets and in select retail stores across the Commonwealth. SalsasDonSebastian.com

WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE

Catbird, Charlottesville

Bridget Meagher developed this sauce after a friend bet that she couldn’t make Worcestershire without anchovies. She researched the original British recipe, used miso instead of anchovies, and the result “was an immediate hit.” The sauce is entirely handcrafted, and many of its vegetables and herbs are homegrown. Also available: hot sauces, tomato conserve, and Double Chocolate Caramel Sauce. CatbirdCo.com

This article originally appeared in the August 2021 issue.