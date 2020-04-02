Making Stuffed Naan Bread

Use "one crazy trick" to make delicious cheese-stuffed naan at home.

Mumbai native Keya Wingfield combines the flavors of India with the comfort foods of Virginia. Here, she stuffs traditional naan bread with cheese and tops it with chiles, then uses an unusual technique to cook it without a tandoor oven. The result is a crisp, gooey, chewy fusion snack.

Note: You will need a gas burner to make the naan. If you have an electric stove, try using a gas grill.

Chile-Cheese Garlic Naan

For the naan dough:

2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup whole fat plain yogurt

water

In a mixing bowl, combine flour, salt, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the oil and yogurt. Start to gently combine. Drizzle in water as needed as you combine and knead the dough. Once a soft dough forms, gently knead for 8 to 10 minutes. Place in an oiled bowl, cover with a damp towel, and set aside for 30 minutes. Divide the dough into four equal parts, round out the dough, and continue to let rest, covered with a damp towel, on the cutting board.

For the chile-cheese filling:

1 cup shredded jack cheese

1 cup sharp white cheddar

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

3-4 green chiles, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

salt

pepper

Combine all the ingredients with salt and pepper to taste.

To assemble:

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 green chiles, finely chopped

2 teaspoons black sesame seeds

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

flour

4 tablespoons melted butter

Take one portion of the dough and flatten to a roughly 5-inch round disk, place a generous spoonful of filling in the center of the dough, pull all sides together on top of the filling to seal the dough, and pinch off any excess. Flatten the filled dough ball and sprinkle with garlic, green chiles, black sesame seeds, cilantro, and a pinch of flour. Roll out the dough ball with a rolling pin until it is 8 to 10 inches wide.

Turn on a gas stove to medium-high flame. Apply water to one side of a dough circle, stick the wet side to a skillet, and invert the skillet on top of the flame. (Note: Use a cast iron or similar skillet; do not use a nonstick pan.) Keeping a close eye, allow the naan to puff up and form blistery spots, moving the skillet over the flame to cook evenly. Place the skillet right side up on the flame and use a spatula or tongs to remove the naan. Apply a generous amount of butter, and serve hot.

Makes 4 naans

This article originally appeared in our April 2020 issue. Photos and video by Tyler Darden.